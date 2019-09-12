TIPPAH COUNTY -- Nettie Ruth "Bobo" Barnes, 81, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Whitfield Nursing Facility in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, at 2:00 PM at Souls Harbor Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13 from 6:00 PM til 9:00 PM at Souls Harbor Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.