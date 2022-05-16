Paul Allen Barnes was born to Quinton Lee and Margaret Hannigan Barnes on November 17, 1974. He was the youngest of 4 children. Raised in a loving home in the New Chapel Community, he attended church at Cason Baptist Church and later at New Chapel Church. He was a graduate of Nettleton High School, class of 1993. He made a trip to Paris after graduation, raising the money and paying for it himself. On his return, he immediately went to work for Penthouse Industries. Later he worked at Super Sagless, then American Commercial Barge Lines, and Behold Home Furnishings- Smithville Plant. He died as a result of injuries in a car wreck he received earlier in the day on May 15, 2022. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family, was true to his friends, and was willing to help anyone in a time of need. He was known for his quick wit, ability to learn anything he was shown how to do, and his sweet Southern Drawl. He truly loved his wife Lea Ann, daughter Bridget who was the light of his life and his first grandchild Korrie'Lea Grace. He is survived by his parents Quinton Lee and Margaret H. Barnes of the New Chapel Community, two brothers Michael Lee (Michelle) Barnes and John Charles (Julia) Barnes, his wife Lea Ann Doss Barnes, children Bridget Barnes(Dylan Ruth), Johnathan Doss, Brooklyn Elliot (Dalton) Hendrix, Damian Elliot, and Anthony Elliott (Amber), his grandchildren Korrie'Lea Grace Hendrix, Atticus Elliot, and Raven Dennis, and his mother-in-law Jane Bishop. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert H. and Elizabeth M. Hannigan, O.R. and Valeria W. Barnes. His sister Gladys Marie Barnes and a special aunt Peggy Bishop.. Pallbearers are Dylan Ruth, Ken Funderburk, Mark "Bird: Hall, Damian Elliot, Anthony Elliot, and Chris Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Darrell Barnes, Johnathan Doss, and Koda Hall. A service celebrating Paul's life will be held at 4 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at New Chapel Church, 2965 New Chapel Road, Nettleton with Bro. Tommy Monts, Bro. Rob Gardner and Bro. Rob Sergeant officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 PM Wednesday at the Church and continue until services on Thursday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Amory Humane Society P.O. x 218 Amory, MS 38821 or New Chapel Cemetery, 195 Worthey Road, Nettleton, MS 38858
