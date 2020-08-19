TUPELO -- Rob Barnes, 65, died at his sister’s residence in Tupelo after a 2 week struggle with Covid 19. Full funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. A Candlelight Vigil will be held at 8 PM Friday evening at Robins Field in Tupelo. Public visitation and a celebration will be announced for Saturday by Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

