Tamri Barnes, 52, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born January 11, 1969, to Larry Don and Dorothy Rhoads. She earned her LPN certificate and Associates Degree in Education from Northeast Mississippi Community College, a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of North Alabama, and a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Mississippi. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and the Mississippi Education Association. She enjoyed traveling to new places, animals and drawing. Tamri started her career as a nurse and always had a deep compassion for others, but 14 years ago she answered her heart's true calling and became a teacher. At Marietta Elementary she was known for being firm, but fair-setting high standards for her students and working hard to help them reach their potential. In her classroom she taught her students not only how to solve math problems, but life problems as well. She tried to be an example in determination, strength and perseverance. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4:30 P.M. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bennett and Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will be in New Site Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jeff Barnes; sons, Brice (Makayla) Barnes and Avery Barnes; her mother, Dorothy Rhoads; and brother, Jerry (Debbie) Gann. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Rhoads; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Rhoads; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. D.E. Bethune; and brother Larry Gann. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
