DORSEY COMMUNITY -- Vanzy Leon Barnes, 89, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Nettleton, MS . Visitation will be on 3:00 until 5:00 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery following the service .

