Lula Kay Barnes Youngblood, 82, resident of Redbanks, MS, and former resident of Tippah County passed away peacefully September 27, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, TN. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mrs. Youngblood will be at 3 PM Wednesday September 29, 2021 at County Line Cemetery near Walnut. Visitation will be from 2 PM until 2:30 PM at the Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Youngblood was born July 7, 1939 in Chalybeate, MS to the late Lymon and Josie Shaw Barnes. She received her education in the Chalybeate Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry in the Memphis Tennessee area and was also employed as a beautician. A Christian and member of Victoria Heights Baptist Church, gardening, shopping, and outdoor activities were favorite pass times. The matriarch of the family and affectionately known as "Mamaw Kay", she will be remembered for her love of cooking which included her delicious lemon pie and her loving heart towards her very large family. Those left the cherish her memories include three sons, Johnny Hall(Deborah) of Redbanks, Billy Hall(Sharon) of Walnut, and Bobby Hall of Walnut, one sister, Ann Vandevender of Meridian, one daughter in law, Melinda Hall, fifteen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Winford "Sonny" Youngblood, the father of her children, James Russell Hall, eleven sisters, three brothers, and one grandson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Youngblood family at ripley funeral home.com.
