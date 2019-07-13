Mrs. Billie Dean Barnett, wife of the late Roy D. Barnett, Jr., died Saturday, July 13, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born October 4, 1939 in Alabama, to Walter and Donna Mae Welch. She retired after working many years in Outpatient Services at North MS Medical Center. She was a member of Nettleton Church of Christ. A celebration of life service will be at 1 PM, Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Bates officiating. Private burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11 AM to service time. Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Barnett of Shannon; daughter-in-law, Pam Barnett of Guntown; 3 grandsons, John Brandon Barnett (Angel) of Tupelo; Roy Michael Barnett, Jr. (Keeli) of Tupelo, and Cliffton Andrew Barnett (Gwen) of Saltillo; 8 great grandsons, Bailee Gasaway, Kaleb Barnett, Justice Richey, Zane Barnett, Koi Barnett, Brayden Barnett, Branson Barnett, and Johnson Barnett. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Barnett, Jr.; son, Roy Michael Barnett, Sr.; daughter, Angela Diane Barnett and 2 sisters, Lucille Barber and Betty Boyd. Pallbearers will be Steve Lee, John mark Bates, Michael Gasaway, Sam Gasaway, Shannon Wade, Jeff Smith and Sput Barnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Michael Barnett, Jr. and Cliffton Andrew Barnett. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Monday at 2 PM and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
