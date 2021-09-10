Corky Barnett, 76, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 27, 1944 to the late Jesse J. Barnett and the late Ruby Ann Crane Barnett in Red Bay, AL. He was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Corky enjoyed gardening, raising cows, bailing hay, and spending time with family and friends. His motto in life was, "Simplicity, common sense, and moderation." Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church with Bro. Andy Barnett, and Rev. Wayne Napier officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday September 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Pauline Barnett of Tremont, 2 sons; Andy (Christy) Barnett of Fairview, and Alan (Tracy) Barnett, of Tremont, grandchildren; Kaleb (Felicia) Barnett of Fairview, Kyler (Hannah) Barnett of Fairview, Lily Catherine Barnett of Tremont, Evan Barnett of Tremont, and Annabeth Barnett of Tremont, great-grandchildren; Kinzlee Barnett, Kierstyn Barnett, and Finley Barnett, 1 brother; Myrl Barnett, 3 sisters; Pat (Gayre) Pounders, Pam (Bill) Owen, and Donna (Halbert) Pitts. He was preceded in death by his parents; Jesse and Ruby Ann Barnett, and 3 sisters; Dot Grimes, Shirley Manasco, and Ann Killingsworth. Pallbearers will be Kaleb Barnett, Kyler Barnett, Evan Barnett, Halbert Pitts, Gayre Pounders, and Bill Owen. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
