TUNICA -- De'Mario Antwone Barnett, 35, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home in Tunica. Services will be on Saturaday, July 27 at 1:00pm at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 - 7pm at Little Zion Missionary Church. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemeterin Guys, TN.

