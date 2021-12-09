Deborah Barnett, 65, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the NMMC after an extended illness. She enjoyed working with her husband their New Pets on the Block pet store. She also loved car shows and visiting her family in Missouri. Deborah was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Danny Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Gary Barnett of Saltillo; daughters, Dawn Franks (Lanny) of Mantachie and Brianna Kemp (Dylan) of Saltillo; sons, Micheal Barnett of Saltillo and DeWayne Barnett of Okolona; grandchild, Arionna Nichols of MO; great-grandson, Dallas Lane Kemp of Saltillo; special cousin, Donna Bonds of MO; her home health caregiver, Amanda Scates; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odis and Etheline Dill Yeager. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until service time @ 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

