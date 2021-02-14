Tupelo-Irene Barnett, 83, died Friday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center after a brief illness. Born Irene Shirley Orford in Nowich, England on December 26, 1937, she was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished time with family and a lifelong friend, Margaret Parker. Tupelo became home in l957 where her children and grandchildren all grew up and were special to her. She enjoyed all her family's birthdays, celebrating holidays and family visiting from abroad. She is with the Lord, finally at peace and will be missed by all who loved her dearly. A private remembrance of her life will be held at a later date and a special thank you to all health care givers during her time of need. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family. Granny is survived by her sons, Kenneth Joe Barnett, Jr. and his wife, Glenda of Ecru and Brad Barnett and his wife, Cindy of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Cassidy, Jon-Michael and Peyton and a special granddaughter by choice, Nikki Taylor and her family and all of her siblings and their families in her native England. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Joe Barnett, Sr. in l987 and a daughter in law, Missy Barnett and family members in England. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tn. 38105
