Laura Jane "Janie" Barnett, 81, passed away at the NMMC Hospice Unit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She started her working career at McRae's and retired from Belks Dept. Store. She enjoyed basketball, football, golf and reading and she loved her dogs, Prince and Payten. She was a member of Chesterville Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Sammy Coker officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery. She is survived by her brothers, Danny Coker (Judy Coker Schaper) and Sammy Coker (Jane); nieces, Dana Roberts (Randy), Stephanie Coker and Samantha Barron (Michael); nephew, Paul Coker (Anna); great nieces, Kallie, Kensie and Jessie Roberts, Chloe Barron and Stella Coker; great-nephews, Jake and Webb Coker, Wade and Sam Barron and Ayden Adams. Pallbearers will be Paul Coker, Randy Roberts, Michael Barron, Ayden Adams, Wade Barron, Tommy Coker and David Coker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanois Bennett and her parents, Rev. Paul and Bessie Greer Coker. Visitation will be Thursday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice@yahoo.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.