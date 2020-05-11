Jesse Barnett, 68, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 1, 1951 to the late Jesse Lee Barnett and the late Clara Smith Barnett in Fulton. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, watching any Mississippi State Bulldogs sports, and traveling to every Major League Baseball stadium that he could with his friends, Tim Howell, and Thomas Scott. Jesse really enjoyed getting together with his classmates of the Class of 1969 on a regular basis. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Henry, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter; Sheena Barnett of Hernando, MS, 2 sisters; Betsy Enoch of Mantachie, and Pat (Kevin) Johnson of Gurley, AL, sister in law; Gabriele Barnett of Augusta, GA, niece; Trisha ( Justin) Moore of Olive Branch, nephews; Clif Bennett of Madison, AL, Jeremy Barnett of VA, Jerome Barnett of VA, Jason (Dernda) Barnett of Augusta, GA, and a grand niece, Bella Moore of Olive Branch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Clara Barnett, and a brother, Maurice Barnett. Pallbearers will be Clif Bennett, C.K. White, F.G. Wiygul, Dale Lesley, Tim Howell, Thomas Scott, Danny Holley, and Justin Moore. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
