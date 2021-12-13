Terri Lynn McCullough at the age of 61 died Friday, December 10, 2021 at her sister Becky's home in Saltillo. Terri was born February 9, 1960 in Tupelo to Marvin Eugene Barnett and Hazel Davidson Barnett. On April 21, 1979 in Ballard Park in Tupelo, Terri married Charles "Chuck" Clelan McCullough, Jr. After over 20 years, she retired from Alexander Termite and Pest Control Company in Doraville, Georgia as a Customer Service Representative. She was a member of Calvary Chapel, Stone Mountain in Lilburn. Terri was friendly and outgoing, she never met a stranger and was said to have the "gift of gab." She enjoyed being in sunny weather relaxing around a pool or watching crime and game shows, her favorites being Forensic Files and The Price is Right. She was an avid Ole Miss Rebels and Atlanta Falcons fan. Terri loved her family, especially her children. Terri is survived by her husband of 42 years, Chuck McCullough of Lilburn; two children, Lacey McCullough of Dawsonville, Georgia, and Cody McCullough of Lilburn; one grandson, Cael McCullough; two sisters, Becky Barnett Russell and her husband, Bo of Saltillo, and Kim Williams of Memphis, Tennessee; three brothers, David Eugene Lawrence and his wife, Janice, of Kirkville, Tracy Barnett and his wife, Sherrill, of Guntown, and Tim Barnett and his wife, April, of Guntown; special aunts, Reba Floyd and her husband, Merle, of Saltillo and Edith Patterson of Baldwyn; special uncle, Ray Barnett of Saltillo; and one adored black lab, Josey and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Barnett and Hazel Barnett Grisham; grandparents, William Austin "Smokey" and Josie Caroline Lyles Davidson, and Marvin and Gertha Barnett; sister, Angie Wilson; special nephew, Jerome Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial services honoring Terri's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Merle Floyd. W. E. Pegues is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Russell, Tracy Barnett, Tim Barnett, Mike McMillan, Dean Barnett, and Delano Rawling. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
