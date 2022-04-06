Ray Barnett, 90, passed away on April 05, 2022 at the NMMC. He retired from Hardin's Bakery and he was a farmer. He was also a self-employed mechanic and had worked for Lee County 2nd District. Ray was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, April 08, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Merle Floyd and Bro. Terence Sutterfield officiating. Burial will be in Euclatubba Cemetery. He is survived by four sons, Gary Barnett of Saltillo, Ricky Barnett (Carol) of Amory, Sammy Barnett (Mary Ann) of Wren and Randy Barnett of Guntown; (14) grandchildren; (16) great-grandchildren; (2) sisters, Reba Floyd (Merle) and Edith Patterson; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Gerthie Sanders Barnett; wife, Frances Barnett; son, Ronnie Dale Barnett; two daughter-in-laws, Deborah Barnett and Peggy Barnett; grandchild, Connie Barnett; (1) sister and (6) brothers. Pallbearers will be Caden Lancaster, Stetson Harlow, Ethan Barnett, Corey Barnett, Aaron Barnett, Mike Barnett and DeWayne Barnett. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.