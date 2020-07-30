BRUCE -- Roger Barnett, 67, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 1st, 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Robbs Cemetery.

