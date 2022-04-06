Roger Dale Barnett, 64, of Hatley passed away Saturday, April 2nd, at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. Roger was born on August 17, 1957 to the late Birdie Mae and Floyd Barnett of Okolona, MS. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Opal, of Amory, a daughter Hannah (Steven) Muscolino, and a great-nephew Avery Arnold. His siblings include four sisters: Carolyn Barnett (David Caradine), Brenda (Steve) Jones, Ann Grant, and Ailene (Bob) Wells, and two brothers: Steve Barnett and Ted Barnett. Brothers in law Eugene Harris, Riley Dale (Kathy) Harris, and Ray Harris and a sister in law Donna Jones and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Barnett, and a sister, Sheila Sweat. Roger was a longtime resident of Amory. He and his wife Opal owned and operated Barnett's Country Store for over twenty years. He was most recently employed by the Monroe County Sherriffs' Office. He enjoyed gardening and caring for his horses. Pallbearers will be Robert Weaver, Stanley Odom, David Caradine, Todd Barnett, Cody Harris, Ray Harris, Dale Harris, and Steven Muscolino. Honorary Pallbearers are Eugene Harris and Avery Arnold Cleveland-Moffett Funeral home in Amory is entrusted with arrangements. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley, MS Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.