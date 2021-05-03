Tony R. Barnett, 59, died May 1, 2021, after a brief illness, at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Burnsville on November 26, 1961, to Rubert Maury and Lela Hester Hale Barnett. On October 29, 2004, Tony married Missie Boren in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. For twenty-eight years, Tony worked for the North Mississippi Medical Center as a charge and trauma nurse in the Emergency Room. He enjoyed camping, woodwork, guns, knives, and scuba diving. Tony loved outdoor activities and especially loved his grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, Tupelo, with President Matt Westcott and Bishop Jed Thorderson officiating. Tony leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Missie of Tupelo; four sons, Roman Barnett (April) of Booneville, Caleb Barnett of Alpine, Jon Barnett of Oxford and Ryan Jenkins of Tupelo; one daughter, Darby Gregory (Reyann) of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Noah, Chase, Aden, Colton, and Elliana; one sister Linda Aldridge of Tupelo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jackie and Eddie Barnett; and one sister, Angie Cummings. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room.
