OXFORD -- Budie Jake Barr, 94, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Monday June 22, 2020 10:00-12:30 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford City Memorial Cemetery Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of service.

