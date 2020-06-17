ST. LOUIS, MO FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY -- Florence L. Barr, 83, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home in St. Louis, MO. Services will be on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sanders Chapel M.B. Church in Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday June 19, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Serenity Daniels Chapel of Water Valley. Burial will follow at Pine Grove East M.B. Church Cemetery. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.