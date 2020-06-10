Amberlie Dawnn Barrett, 28, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born June 2, 1992, in Tupelo. She was a licensed CNA and homemaker who homeschooled her son. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, kayaking, and hunting arrowheads. She loved all animals, especially her dogs. Services will be at noon Friday, June 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Kelly Wayne Knight officiating. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Talon Reed Gray; her parents, Victor and Teresa Moore Barrett; her sister, Tifphanie Franks (Justin) of Mooreville; her grandmother, Ann Moore; two nieces, Nela and Petra Franks; one nephew, Liam Franks; two uncles, Stanley Barrett, Jr., and James Barrett; and special friends, Mark White and Makenzie White. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stanley and Magaline Barrett, and Milford Gerald Moore; a niece, Paris Franks; one uncle, Wallace Barrett; and a great-uncle, Richard Gaines Stegall. Pallbearers will be Stanley Barrett, Jr., Levi Barrett, Daniel Broady, Clifford Broady, James Barrett, and Tyler Andrew. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Barrett family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
77°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 5:55 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.