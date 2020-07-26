Gwendolynn Lee Harrington Barrett passed away on July 25, 2020 after a brief hospital stay. She was born April 9, 1940 to Lee Hill and Gwendolyn Whitaker Harrington. Gwynne Lee was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen, MS who loved her family, her community, and her town with her whole heart. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1958, the University of Mississippi in 1962, later achieving her master's and specialist's degrees from Mississippi State University, and enjoyed a 25 year career with the Aberdeen School District as an elementary teacher. She always enjoyed running into former students around town. Gwynne Lee was an avid sports fan albeit from the luxury of her chair in front of the TV with a Tab and a Hershey Bar with almonds. Gwynne Lee would always chose a sporting event, especially one involving the Ole Miss Rebels, over anything that involved cooking, cleaning, decorating, or cheese. The consummate planner, Gwynne Lee was a master at attention to detail and was not okay with those who didn't follow the plan. She balanced her checkbook to the penny every month. A faithful lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, Gwynne Lee sat in the same family pew for the majority of her life and was happiest when members of her family joined her there. Gwynne Lee is survived by three very beloved children, Lynn Barrett Mackenzie (Andrew) of Greenville, South Carolina; Leigh Barrett Mobley (Keith) of Aberdeen, MS, and Jay Barrett (Sarah) of Madison, MS; one brother, Frank W. Harrington (Cathi) of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren: Ross Mackenzie, Jack Mackenzie, Caroline Mobley, Annie Mobley, Leighton Barrett, Mivie Barrett, and Mae Barrett. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gwendolyn Elise Mobley, and her parents, Lee Hill and Gwendolyn Harrington. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and many friends who adored her. Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service at 12:00 noon at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy and remembrance, memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 93, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.