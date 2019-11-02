Katherine Barrett, 77, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home in Mooreville. She was born April 28, 1942 to the late Alvin Blaylock and the late Annie Steward Blaylock. She worked at Stanley Manufacturing. She was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching TV, shopping, and being with her family and taking care of her grandkids. She also enjoyed going out to eat with her sister. Services will be 1:00 pm on Monday November 4, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she will lie in state from 12:00-1:00 pm. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Sunday November 3, 2019 and Monday morning from 7:00-11:00 am at Senter Funeral Home. Ministers offciating will be Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Lloyd Minor. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her daughters: Pamela (Brendan) Norris of Guntown, Donna (Terry) Slade of Hatley, Melissa (Marty) Tolleson of Eggville; grandchildren: Chad (Maranda) Hutcheson, Malorie (Jake) Moore, Megan (Michael) Kelley, Eric (Hayley) Hutcheson, Morgan (Tyler) Bullock, Kara Beth Slade, Emilee Slade; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Shelby Davis of Fulton; host of nieces. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne Barrett, sister, Shirley Geers Pallbearers are Chad Hutcheson, Eric Hutcheson, Jake Moore, Mark Long, Tyler Phillips, Tyler Bullock, Michael Kelly Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.