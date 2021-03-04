SALTILLO- Leah Evelyn Turner Barrett, 49, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI, due to a sudden illness on February 21, 2021. She recently resided in Twin Lakes, WI; however, she was born and raised in Saltillo, MS. She was born on January 30, 1972, to Betty Morgan Turner and Prentiss Turner.
Growing up she was heavily involved in the Friendship 4-H Club. She was the first female president of the Future Farmers of America at Saltillo High School and was also the president of the 1990 graduating class. She was the school mascot "Tillo" the Tiger and was a member of Saltillo High School's Hall of Fame. She received the student conservationist of the year for the Mississippi Wildlife Federation. She graduated from Itawamba Community College with an Associate's degree in Forestry, Surgical Technology, and Pharmacy Technology. She worked at North Mississippi Medical Center Women's Hospital for seventeen years, the next four years at the surgery center, and for the past five years as a certified travel surgical technologist for Medical Solutions. She was an expert crafter, antique enthusiast, an amazing chef, and cared for all animals, especially her fur babies (Pepper, Ginger, and Fridge), and loved the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Morgan Turner; and grandparents Calvin and Velora Turner, and Grady and Geneva Morgan.
She is survived by her fiance Carlos Villareal of Twin Lakes, WI; her two children, Lora Beth and Neal Barrett, both of Saltillo; her father Prentiss Turner (Beverly) of Guntown; sisters Pam Gentry of Saltillo and Penny Sharp (Dale) of Fulton; one step sister Karen Jones (Mike) of Oxford; two step brothers Greg McKissick (Alicia) of Saltillo and Matt McKissick of Tupelo; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and the father of her children, Joey Barrett of Saltillo.
A celebration of life will be held on March 6, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church at one o'clock and officiated by Phil Ellis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be accepted to the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, P.O. Box 14194, Jackson, MS 39236. Donations may also be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801.
