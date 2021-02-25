Mary Sue Harrison Barrett, 77, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Marion Regional Nursing Home in Hamilton, AL. Services will be on NO FUNERAL SERVICE at NO FUNERAL SERVICE. Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2-4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Berry Cemetery, Red Bay, AL.

