Roger Barrett, 57, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Iuka in MS. Services will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 beginning at noon at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until noon at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mocking Bird Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.