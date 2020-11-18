Joe Harold Barron, 86, passed away on Tuesday. November 17, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton, MS after a brief illness. He was born March 17, 1934 in the New Site community to Henry and Bell Barron. Later he moved to Belmont where he lived until going into the nursing home. He retired form Wood Sales in Golden, MS. Joe was a great husband, father, pawpaw, great-pawpaw and great-great-pawpaw and his family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed fox hunting, rabbit hunting and watching college basketball. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. East Prentiss Cemetery with Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. All friends and family are welcome. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one daughter, Cindy Hood (David) of Kirkville; daughter-in-law, Darlene Barron of New Site; grandchildren, Joey Hood (Nyla), Jonathan Hood (April) all of Kirkville, Cass McGough (Paige), Colby McGough (Sandra) all of Belmont and Stacy Barron (Caleb Byars) of New Site; great-grandchildren, Brady Hood, Abby Hood, Colt Jumper (Megan), Jansen Hood and Jon Luke Hood; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Blakely. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Barron; son, Danny Joe Barron; daugther, Sandy McGough and son-in-law, Jimmy McGough; his parents, and he was the last of 10 children. Pallbearers will be Joey Hood, Jonathan Hood, Cass McGough, Colby McGough, Brady Hood, Jansen Hood, Jon Luke Hood and Colt Jumper. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.