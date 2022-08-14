Susan Frances Barron, 72, of Booneville, MS, died August 11, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Born in Booneville, on November 3, 1949, to Harmon L. and Mary Edith Hill Barron, Susan graduated from Booneville High School and Mississippi State University and began a thirty-year career in elementary education. Her vocation was teaching. Her avocation was interior decorating. Her way of life was that of a strong, dedicated Christian, witnessing to all around her, in word, deed, and attitude. She was preceded in death by her Barron and Hill grandparents, her parents, and her aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Rick Bolton; their sons, Chris and Jason; and many treasured cousins. A graveside service was held at Meadow Creek Cemetery on August 13, 2022, with Bro. Harold (Bubba) Lollar officiating. McMillan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifesong Evangelism at GlobeWorks International Ministries or to Meadow Creek Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
