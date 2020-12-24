Syble L. Barron, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on March 28, 1931, in Prentiss County, MS to John and Ida Bell Lambert Barron. She was the youngest of eight children. Her education was in the Thrasher School System. She played high school basketball, and always said she only went to school so she could play basketball. She married Elton Barron in August 1951, and they were blessed with three sons. The family moved from Booneville to Tupelo in 1970. She worked for many years in the Cafeteria at Tupelo High School where she made the favorite corn flake bars. After leaving the high school, she worked for the school system driving a special needs bus. She loved the children she drove to and from school. She was an active member of Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church (now Connect Church) until her health failed. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscumbia Cemetery. At the request of the family, everyone is required to wear a face mask. She is survived by her three sons, Rickie Barron (Betty), Ken Barron (Mary), and Terry Barron (Christy); four granddaughter; two grandsons; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren; eight step great-greats; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Elton Barron; five sisters; and two brothers. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. At the request of the family, everyone is required to wear a face mask. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
