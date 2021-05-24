Lovie Juanita Barry, 91, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Slayden Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held Wednesday at the church from 10:00 am until service time.

