Tupelo- Adelia Tate Bartholomae, 82, exchanged this life for one of eternity with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence in Saltillo. Adelia was born in on April 19, 1937 to the late Jack Leon Tate and Vance May Alred Tate. She grew up in the Brewer/Shannon community where she was an All-State basketball guard and voted Most Beautiful at Shannon High School. She spent the early years of her adult life in Shannon where she was a book keeper for several furniture manufacturers, later relocating to Texas for 34 years before coming home in 2010. Adelia was well known as a committed student of the Bible and dearly loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. A high energy woman of many talents; she was a gifted gardener, avid golfer, accomplished pianist and organist, health and exercise enthusiast and ace domino player. A member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo, Adelia was passionate about her salvation through Jesus Christ and loved sharing the message of grace with everyone she came in contact with. She loved her Church and the King Grow Group Sunday school class. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Saturday, August, 3, 2019 at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Matt Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM - service time on Saturday all at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel. For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 4 PM Saturday and 60 days thereafter. Adelia left a beautiful legacy of love, integrity, character, humor, and faith to her family; including her children Jacqueline Ivy of Tupelo, Melinda McElroy(Pap) of Saltillo, Maria Staub(Steven) of Tupelo and John Ivy(Valerie) of Shannon. Her brothers; Eddie Tate(Carolyn) of Pontotoc, Alfred Tate(Kathryn) of Brewer and sisters Dru Jolly of Shannon and Pat Riley of Nettleton. Her grandchildren; Ivy Davis Frazer(Trey) and Tate Davis all of Nashville, Jake Ivy(Katie), Zack Ivy(Rebekah), Bridgette Stidham(Justin) all of Shannon, Brittany Myer of Tupelo, Megan Pearson(Cole) of Tupelo, Michael Staub(Taylor) of Fulton and India King of Saltillo. Her great grandchildren; Catherine Frazer, Sarah Frazer, Jack Ivy, Hazel Ivy, Joseph Ivy, Samuel Ivy, Trent Harmon, Riley Inmon, Cason Pearson, Brady Staub and Aiden Staub; and close family friend Mary Inmon Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sam Julias Bartholomae; the father of her children, Jack Ivy; her sisters Rosemary Tate Coley and Virginia Tate Bucy, and a brother Johnny Tate. She will be greatly missed, but her family and friends are extremely grateful for the years they had with her and the positive impact she had on their lives. Pallbearers will be Jake Ivy, Zack Ivy, Trey Frazer, Steven Staub, Pap McElroy and Trent Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be her FBC Tupelo Sunday School class, "The King Grow Group." For memorials, she encouraged to support your local church. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
