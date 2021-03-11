Avis Bartlett, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, March 13 at 3 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday March 13 from 2 PM until 2:45 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.

