Joe Lynn Bartlett, CWO4, U. S. Navy, Ret., 71, died at his residence in Mooreville at 12:47 AM Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 after a extended illness. Born in Ardmore, Oklahoma on August 27, l949 to Joe Earl Bartlett and Betty Sue Hurley Bartlett, Joe lived in various towns in Oklahoma growing up as a preacher's son. He graduated from Madill, Oklahoma High School where he played on the basketball team. A patriotic American all his life, he joined the U. S. Navy soon after high school and retired in August, l993 with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 after a distinguished career of 26 years. He took basic training at Millington Naval Base in Tennesse where he met his wife, the former Linda Gale Harville. They were married in Memphis on June 10, l968. For much of his military career, the Bartlett's were stationed at San Diego Naval Base. He served aboard the USS Enterprise, the USS Constellation and the USS Kitty Hawk. Remaining in San Diego, Joe pursued a career in golf and became a PGA professional. He made a name for himself as head pro at Mirmar Naval Golf Club as well as the world famous Double Tree Resort and Golf Club. In 2005, the Harville's moved to the Tupelo area and Joe was affiliated for many years with Big Oaks Golf Club. They enjoyed the country life in Mooreville and attended the Cornerstone Church in East Tupelo. Joe's hobby was obviously golf and more golf. A service, with full military honors, will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Jeff Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-6PM Monday and from 11 AM-service time on Tuesday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Mr. Bartlett is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Harville Bartlett of Mooreville; his parents, Pastor Joe Bartlett and Betty Sue Bartlett of Wilson, Ok.; his son, Billy Bartlett, U.S. Army, Ret. and his wife, Kerry of Mooreville; his grandchildren whom he doted over, Devon Bartlett of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dylan Bartlett of Ocean Springs, MS. and Diesel Bartlett of Mooreville; a sister, Donna Snodgrass of Ringling, Ok. several nieces, nephews, cousins and his in laws on the Harville side. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheri Lynn Bartlett Bala in 2009 and two sisters, Jeanette Stewart and Anita "Pebbles" Jackson. Pallbearers will be Devon and Dylan Bartlett, Jeff Harville, Chris Gregory and Shane Hylton. Honorary pallbearers are Diesel Bartlett and Leonard "Linny" Machusak. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church, 1921 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, MS. 38804.
