John G. Bartlett, 83, of Tupelo, Mississippi passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021. John was born in Syracuse, NY in 1937 to Kenneth G Bartlett and Bernice V. Kleinhans. He graduated Dartmouth College in 1959 and received his medical degree from Upstate New York Medical Center in 1963. John served as a chief in the US military, including time in Vietnam. He held academic positions at UCLA, Tufts and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and served as the Infectious Disease Division chief at JHU from 1980-2006. He and his wife ‘retired’ to Tupelo around 2010 where John continued his prodigious work, authoring research papers and giving speeches. Through it all, John made time for his family, friends, hobbies and pets. It would be hard to overstate the lives he touched and we are thankful in the knowledge that he will always be an inspiration to so many.
He is survived by his sister, five children, and eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and wife of more than 50 years, Jean Scott Bartlett.
No memorial services are planned at this time in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Remembrances may be made in John’s name to a favorite charity, or to the IDSA Foundation at www.idsafoundation.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.