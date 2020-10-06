Olva Jean Scott Bartlett died Thursday October 1, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was 75. Born in Mulga, AL on June 23, 1945, she was the daughter of Walter Sidney Scott and Ethel Dobbs Scott. She married John Bartlett in July 1970 and they raised three children together. Jean had a big spirit and an even bigger heart. She will be greatly missed by so many people who knew and loved her. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, no memorial or funeral services are planned at this time. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Bartlett; 3 children, Valerie Clark, Joshua Bartlett and Scott Bartlett; and 3 brothers, James Scott ( Shirley), Clyde Scott (Clytee) and Walter Scott (Kay). She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers or food, donations may be made in Jean's name to a favorite charity, or to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, PO Box 2143, Tupelo MS 38803, or Gum Tree Museum of Art and Gallery, 211 West Main Street, Tupelo MS 38804.
