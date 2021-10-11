Alton "Al" Barton, age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at NMMC Hospice Unit. He was born June 7, 1941 to Erskine and Gladys Russell Barton. Alton was retired from Cooper Tire, where he worked in maintaince and had also worked for Penn Tire as the production schedule manager for many years. He was a Baptist and a U.S. Army Reserve veteran. Alton enjoyed spending time with his family, restoring antique automobiles, riding motorcycles, raising cattle and his dog, "Dolly Barton". Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the Barton family with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Penny Barton; three sons, Scott Barton (Samantha Underwood), Chris Barton (Sarah) and Eric Barton; four grandchildren, Aron Barton, Karye Barton McCord (Lynn), Ethan Earnest and Bradley Barton; and one great-granddaughter, Hart McCord. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Charlotte Neal Barton. Pallbearers will be Scott Barton, Chris Barton, Eric Barton, Aron Barton, Ethan Earnest and Lynn McCord. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Tuesday and from 1 to 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801; Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.