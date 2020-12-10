Rosie Barton, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 08, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg, MS. Services will be on Graveside Sunday December 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Pheba Cemetery in Pheba, MS.. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pheba Cemetery in Pheba, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.