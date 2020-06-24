Zelda Renail Barton aka "Biggen" 65, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at her residence in Ripley, Ms. She was Born June 22, 1955 in Ripley, Ms. to the late Charlie and Alice Rucker Johnson. Zelda confessed Christ at a Early age at House of Prayer and Deliverance"Power House", later becoming a member and a dear Mother of her church Chirst Is Life Ministry until her transition. She worked at Foot Caress , Pep and Tippah County Hospital Cafeteria . She is survived by her Husband Harry "Frank" Barton Sr. of 38yrs, children, Tommy (Tiffany) Johnson, Harry Barton Jr. and Rochelle (Kizzy) Moore, four grandchildren and Shenese (Gary) Royston who she help raise like a daughter, mother- in- law, Joeane Barton, eight sisters: Alice Faye Hines, Rita Spight, Charlene (Ted) Luster, Patrica (Charles) Stricklin, Lottie Siner, Myra Barton, Greta Barton Ceola (Wallace) Jones. Eight: Brothers: Claudie (Ruby) Johsnon, Howard (Jean) Mitchell, Robert (Ellie) Evans, Edward Brown (Eloise), J.W. Wiley, Willie (Carolyn) Barton, Michael Barton, Basil Barton. Three Goddaughters: Nicole "Nikki" Barton, Lanedra Brooks, Nashella Prather . Special friends Catherine "Cat" Morris, Vivian Gray, Jackie Williams, Rickey Cox and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday from 5p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Graveside service will be Saturday, 11am at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To visit and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
