Adam C. Bascomb, 42, departed from his earthly home on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by the ones he loved most. Nothing was more important to him than his wife, children, mother, and 9 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. He was born February 7, 1978. Adam was a commercial roofer prior to being a skilled welder for 19 years at Triple R Trailers until his illness. He enjoyed hunting, watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball, watching his baby girl play softball, and enjoyed his chicken farm. Adam was married to Jamie Plaxico Bascomb for 21 years, his one and only true love. He will be greatly missed and loved until that sweet day that his family is reunited in their eternal home. A Private Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home. There will be a Public Graveside service at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Old Kemp's Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Joel Tittle officiating. Burial will be in Old Kemp's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jamie Plaxico Bascomb; and his three children, Corey, Caitlin, and Brooklyn; mother, Kathy Shapiro; eight sisters, Angel (Wayne), Ashley (Russell), Allyson (Chad), Autumn, Amber, Amarah, Annah (Dan), and Addison (Dustin); one brother, Andy; one mother-in-law, Donna Plaxico; one father-in-law, James Plaxico; and a host of nieces and nephews who he adored. He is preceded in death by his son, Skyler; grandparents, Doris and Gene Miller; brother-in-law, Eric Plaxico; one uncle, Tommy Miller; and one aunt, Sarah Pickens. Pallbearers will be Nickey Shaw, Bud Bates, Heath hall, Eric Mills, Matt Smith, and Jason Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Corey Bascomb, Payden Mitchell, Chad Mitchell, and Jace Smith. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
