Louis Verbon "L. V." Bascomb, 84, of Glen, Mississippi, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Mr. Bascomb was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, a mason, and a U. S. Army veteran. He was formerly employed as a plumber and electrician, and also at Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. in Corinth. He spent 12 years in law enforcement and has been a long-time auctioneer in the flea market business. He is survived by three sons, Ricky Bascomb (Rebecca) of Burnsville, Greg Bascomb (Kimberly Ann) of Glen, and Joey Bascomb of Glen; three daughters, Karen Edge of Booneville, Regina Patton (Gil) of Kossuth, and Jenny Woods of Burnsville; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Bascomb; his parents, Earl and Martha Newcomb Bascomb; seven brothers; and one sister. Cutshall Funeral Home of Glen, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Glen, officiated by Bro. James Rich and Bro. James Voyles. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers include Chris Rogers, Dustin Roberts, Cross Moore, Evan Patton, Jackie Baswell, Donald Miller, Justin Laird, and Junior Bascomb. Honorary pallbearers include Chucky White, Keith Amos, Steve Little, Marty Lambert, Scotty Little, Dr. Alphonsus Flannery, Charles Borden, Randy Sparks, Ted Sparks, Lonnie Bascomb, Warren Lee Bascomb, Maynard Edge, and his flea market friends. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center by calling (901) 287-6308; or online at www.lebonheur.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.