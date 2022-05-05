Claudie James Basden, 93, passed away on Friday, April 29th, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. He was the beloved husband for 37 years to the late Mary Frances Basden (nee Pierce) and the late Foy Lou Ruth-Basden(nee Estes) for 24 years; loving father of Robert Basden, Allan "Ray" (Cheryl) Basden, Joseph Basden, Betsy (Brian) Bedoe, and the late Claudie James Basden, Jr.; Cherished grandfather of Julie Pesich, Jennifer Basden, Jamie Kinsey, Kelly Fischer, Brian Basdsen, Casey "Max" Basden, Mollie Kyler, Elizabeth "Libby" McArthur and Daniel Bedoe, Great-grandfather of Marlie, Mason, James "JJ", Aidan, Addison, David "DJ", Joshua, Lauren, Jordan, Andrew, Ryan, Austin, Gabriella, Paxton, Willow, Evelyn, Ainsley, and Bryce, and Great-Great grandfather of Jeremia, Kayson and Remy; and fond brother-in-law of Bobbie Sue Basden. In addition to his son, Claudie was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Phillip and Mittie Mae Basden (nee Trimm); his siblings, Annie Mae ( Late Leland) Davis, Esther Basden, John Basden, Clarence (Late Verda) Basden, Juanita Smith, Billy Basden, Mary (Late Harold) Mayes and Sue (Late Jeff) Hardee. Claudie was a U.S. Army Veteran where he earned a Purple Heart for his injuries. He was a devout Christian and was an Ordained Baptist Minister. Prior to coming to Illinois, he preached on cable access television in Fulton, Mississippi for years. He was an avid engine mechanic and could always be found under the hood of a car, bus, or boat engine. He will be greatly missed by his entire family. Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 3rd from 5-8 P.M. at Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S. Governors HWY., Monee, Illnois. He will be laid to rest near his parents at Antioch #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Rienzi, Mississippi. (Interment and Mississippi service arrangements have been entrusted to the McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS 662-728-9441). Visitation will be on Saturday, May 7th at McMillan Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. graveside services will follow at Antioch #2 Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Scotty Downs officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claudie's memory may be made to the Manteno Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 and would be greatly appreciated. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Mortuary Service 708-478-3546.
