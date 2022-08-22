Pauline Meador Basden, 101, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on Dec. 09, 1920 in Poolville, MS to Manning Meador and Fannie Lee Meador. She was a former employer of Milam MFG and a homemaker. Pauline enjoyed looking for four leaf clovers, hummingbirds and reading. She was the widow of J.E. Basden, JR. and a member of Sherman Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 @ 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Clay Foster and Bro. Joe Connell officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery. She is survived by (2) daughters, June Basden and Sharon (Glen) Coleman both of Blue Springs; (3) sons, Ronnie Basden, David (Renee) Basden and Ricky Basden all of Blue Springs; (5) grandchildren, Jeremy (Tanna) Coleman, Belinda (Lee) Bruce, Beth (Chris) Roberson, Ashley (Will) Davis and Ben (Treasure) Basden; (12) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Ora Meador, Etoil Meador and Lucille Gregory; two brothers, Herman Meador and James Earl Meador. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Coleman, Ben Basden, Jobe Basden, Ethan Bruce, Lee Bruce, Chris Roberson and Will Davis. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon - service time @ 2:00 p. m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.