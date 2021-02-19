Ruth Basham, 86, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Oaktree Nursing Manor Nursing Home in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday Evening, 5-8 pm, February 22, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery.

