Ruth Sargent Basham, 86, gained her heavenly wings on February 18, 2021 while at Oak Tree Manor Nursing Center in Amory, MS. Born on May 28, 1934 in Amory, MS, she was a daughter to the late Ruble and Edith Nash Sargent. Ruth grew up in Monroe County and attended Wren and Becker Schools. She married her best friend, Charles Basham on March 8, 1952 and they were blessed by God with five children and a large extended family. She had one of the most important jobs around, she was a full time homemaker. Ruth loved the Lord and was Baptist. She was a servant who always made sure her family was taken care of. The love of her family guided her decisions and she was always kind, loving and put others first. Ruth loved when they had large family gatherings around the holidays. In her free time, she liked to sew and make things for her children and grandchildren. Her flower garden always looked beautiful, as she had a green thumb and a lot of patience. Ruth was an excellent researcher who liked to dive into the past of her family by doing genealogy work. All types of music made her smile with Mickey Gilley being her favorite artist. She never passed up some good quiet time to open a book and get lost in the story. Above all, her family meant everything to her. A great Christian role model who was the heart of her large family, she will be dearly missed. They will always be thankful to God for the blessing of Ruth. Left behind to cherish the memories of her is her daughter, Sandra Gosa (Wayne), Hamilton; sons, Ric Basham, Palm Springs, CA, Allen Basham (Melissa), Sikeston, MO, Greg Basham (Jan), Paradise, TX, Mike Basham, Hernando, MS; grandchildren, Amy G. Davis, Kendall Gosa, Ross Basham, Kyle Basham, Cassie Basham, Alyssa Kozlovsky, Brianna Turner, Alana Basham, Elijah Basham; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jean Mitchell; brother, Buford Sargent; many loved nieces and nephews and special friends. In addition to her parents, Ruble and Edith Sargent, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Basham; brother, Tommy Sargent. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 am, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS with Bro. Allen Basham officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery with Pallbearers being Ross Basham, Kyle Basham, Kendall Gosa, Blake Gosa, Tyler Gosa, and Randy Sargent. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, February 22, 2021 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Memorials may be made to Center Hill Cemetery Fund, 40009 Church Road, Hamilton, MS 39746 Attn: Sherry - Cemetery Fund or to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
