James Kenneth "Billy" Basil, 87, went to be with the LORD on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. He was born on July 13, 1933 in Union County to the late Walter and Lucille Loyd Basil. He owned and operated Basil Auto Parts in Myrtle for many years and retired from Harwell Distributing in New Albany. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed singing with the Templemen Quartet. He was a huge sports fan, especially local basketball. He loved his family dearly and all his friends at Myrtle Quick Stop. A drive-through visitation will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 9:30a.m. until 10:30a.m. at United Funeral Service with funeral services following at 11:00a.m. Bro. Donnie Schuman will officiate. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Basil and Glenda "Sissy" Gaines, both of New Albany; two sons, Ken Basil (Christi) of New Albany and Keith Basil (Kristi) of Myrtle; a sister, Betty Lou Conlee of Myrtle; five grandchildren: Seth Gaines (Jenny), Tyler Basil (Hanna), Hayden Basil, Eli Basil and Colt House (Whitney); and five great grandchildren: Kaiden Gaines, Kail Gaines, Kenley Basil, Rob Basil and Jayce House. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Frances Whittington Basil; a sister, Martha Jane McCarty; and a brother, Teddy Rex Basil. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
