72, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Mattie P. Baskin was born to her late parents, Alonzo Randle and Florence Lee-Randle on March 11, 2020 in Clay County. She was a sweet loving person who loved her grandchildren so much. Mattie Pearl Baskin is survived by two daughters; Sophia Parker Jamerson (Jack) and Sandy Vance both of Houston. Four sons; Wilson Parker, Johnny Parker, Dewayne Parker (Vakisha), and Donnell Parker all of Houston. Eleven sisters. Three brothers; Leon Spraggin (Carolyn) of West Point, Terry Guido (Lisa)of Houston, and Terrell Haughton (Yvette)of West Point. There are a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mattie P. Baskin was preceded in death by Jacqueline Pope, Mablean Vance-Townes and one grandson, Joshua Parker. The visitation will be Sat., Dec. 26, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk/in-walk-out policy. The service will be at 3:oo p.m. located at Chandler Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Chandler officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

