68, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Shirley Rose Baskin was born to her late parents, Willie Baskin and Maggie Murdock on Sept. 27, 1952 in Chickasaw Co. She was a former employee of Aircap and also a member of Zion Springs MBC in Houston. Ms. Shirley Rose Baskin is survived by one daughter; Shelia S. Nelson. Two sisters; Lenna Seals of Amory, and Earnestine Hays of Kalamazoo, MI. One brother; Henry Baskin of Houston. The visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Masks are required. The service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Zion Springs MBC Cemetery in Houston. with Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. The mandatory safety measures are in place. Masks are required. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
