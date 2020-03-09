PONTOTOC -- Billy Steven Bass, 62, passed away Saturday, March 07, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, 12PM until service time at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Valley Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.