Bobby Joe Bass, 82 years old, passed away on December 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on December 31, 1937, to Noah and Annie Lois (Lann) Bass. He was the eighth child out of ten brothers and sisters. Bobby married Janice Ann (Wilder) Bass on June 29, 1957. From this union two children were born, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Bobby was a member and inactive deacon of Valley Grove Baptist Church and a Mason and Shriner. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bobby retired from Northwest Airlines that merged with Delta Airlines December 31, 1993. He owned Bass Upholstery and rental properties for many years. He was always a very understanding landlord and helped many renters through hard times unselfishly. Bobby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Ann (Wilder) Bass; his children: Bobby Glynn Bass, Sr. and Alisa Jan (Bass) Ferguson; grandchildren, Kristy (Chris) Dowdy, Kayla (Cody) Cummings, Anna Bass, and Bobby Glynn Bass, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Brylee Ann Dowdy, Adalyn and Audrey Cummings, Kolby and Kaden Bass, and Channing and Kate Bass; his sisters, Pamela Jane Coggins of Memphis, Martha Ann (Don) Stewart and Patty Burks both of Tupelo; a sister-in-law, Sadie Bass of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Chester and Annie Lois Bass; his brothers and their wives, Alonzo (Mary Ruth) Bass, Thomas (Morie) Bass, Paul Bass, and Billy (Margaret) Bass; two sisters and their husbands, Gertrude (Holland) Russell and Jimmie (Kermit) Russell; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Coggins and Billy Burks. Drive-through visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM with a service for family at 10 AM at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Bro. Greg Herndon will be officiating. Graveside to follow at Valley Grove Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed via Valley Grove Baptist Church's Facebook page. Holland Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Bobby Glynn Bass, Jr., Chris Dowdy, Cody Cummings, Bubba Bass, Kelly Stewart, and Noah Bass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Center of North Mississippi in honor of his great-grandson, Bentley Dowdy, or to the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of his caregivers. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
