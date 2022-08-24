Dorathy Ann Tackett Bass, age 77, was born to William Henry Tackett and Dora Mae Tackett on September 12, 1944, in Pontotoc. She was married to the late James Edward Bass for 62 years. Dorathy worked as a sewing machine operator in furniture manufacturing until she retired to care for her mother. She was a member of Hughes Chapel Baptist Church, where his son, Rev. William Bass preaches. Dorathy loved Sunday dinners with her family and being a mother to every child she came into contact with. She deeply impacted so many lives. Dorathy's childhood nickname, given by her 5 brothers, was Snuffy. Dorathy's oldest daughter and son-in-law moved in with her and helped care for her through her Golden years. Dorathy is survived by her two sons, James Kenneth Bass and his wife, Angie, of Tupelo, Rev. Cecil Bass and his wife, Terri, of Saltillo; three daughters, Brenda Wright and her husband, Randy of Saltillo, Julie Koon of Saltillo, and Kathy Black and her husband, John, of Tupelo; one brother, David Tackett and his wife, Judy, of Lake City, Arkansas; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-two grand-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved with her whole heart. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and four brothers, Bobby Tackett of Michigan, William Tackett of Florida, Leon Tackett of Tupelo, and Johnny Tackett of Pontotoc; and some in-laws she was very close with. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues, with Rev. Chris Stacks and her son, Rev. William Bass officiating. Burial will be in Valley Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Bass, Nicholas Wright, Keith Bass, Justin Wright, Jacob Wright, and Daniel Bass. Honorary pallbearer will be Tyler Koon. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuenralhome.com.
